Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $921,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,175.42. This represents a 46.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $6,071,809. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSIS stock opened at $177.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.28. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $120.42 and a one year high of $177.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

