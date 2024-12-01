Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 3.9% in the third quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas raised CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

CarMax Trading Down 0.7 %

CarMax stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $88.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.