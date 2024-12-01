CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 250.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,640. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This represents a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,694. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $89.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

