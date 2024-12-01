Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $17,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.64 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

