Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,575 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $181.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.97 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.10 and its 200 day moving average is $168.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

