Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,361 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Celanese were worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Celanese by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Celanese by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day moving average is $127.77.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Celanese from $163.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

