Bank of Montreal Can Sells 27,176 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,176 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $18,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $738,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 121,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

