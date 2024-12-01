Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Leidos worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Leidos by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,594.97. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.9 %

Leidos stock opened at $165.40 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.