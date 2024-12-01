Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 14,858 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $18,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 204.2% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DOX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

