Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of Comerica worth $16,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2,723.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 22.4% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Trading Down 0.1 %

Comerica stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.49 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 71.00%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.10.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $410,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,326.79. This represents a 29.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Mitchell sold 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $470,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,821.60. This trade represents a 31.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,456 shares of company stock worth $977,287 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

