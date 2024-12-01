Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 45 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the second quarter worth $921,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.30.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG stock opened at $387.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.05. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $343.76 and a 12-month high of $413.18.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

