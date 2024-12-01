Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 45,972 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 146.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,972 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $16,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $34,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.77.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RGA opened at $228.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.73. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $157.48 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

