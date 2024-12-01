Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $19,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $122.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.90. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $126.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

