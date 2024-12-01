Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,521,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,506,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,059,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,890,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 36.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 730,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,240,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO opened at $151.32 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $110.46 and a 12-month high of $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.69.

In other news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,003.78. This represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

