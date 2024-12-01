Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 100.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,716,000 after acquiring an additional 642,894 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 154,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 110,467 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their target price on ON from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

NYSE ONON opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.65 and a beta of 2.25. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

