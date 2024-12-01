Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,703 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $17,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 52.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 31.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of PRMW opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

