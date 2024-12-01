Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.29 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WRB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.