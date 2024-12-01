CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $350.16 and last traded at $348.23. Approximately 1,087,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,000,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 678.39, a PEG ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

