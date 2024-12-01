COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $33.10. Approximately 377,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 872,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CDP. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. COPT Defense Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 96.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,820. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Further Reading

