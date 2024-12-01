Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4,880.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

SFBS stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $101.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.86.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $256.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,805,505.46. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,285.20. The trade was a 10.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SFBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

