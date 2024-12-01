Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 171,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 394.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.5% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 68,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

