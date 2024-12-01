Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 709,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Shares of AGYS opened at $134.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average is $107.82. Agilysys has a one year low of $73.52 and a one year high of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $59,305.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,451.94. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $1,067,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,978,428.26. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,899 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,530,000 after buying an additional 217,008 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 938,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Agilysys by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 675,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
