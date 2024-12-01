Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 27.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $87.08 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

