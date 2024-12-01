Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 806.7% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Corning by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,508,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 152,922 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $5,705,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 215.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,740,000 after buying an additional 1,145,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 286.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 658.82%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

