Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Hess by 424.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $851,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,019.71. The trade was a 17.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 90,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total transaction of $12,890,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,791,753.09. The trade was a 28.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,370 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,309. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.30.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $147.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $163.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

