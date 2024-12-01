Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,895 shares in the company, valued at $113,456,446.95. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $21,901,887. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,964.92.

FICO opened at $2,375.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,758.57. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,070.37 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

