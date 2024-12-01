Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,306 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Elme Communities by 6.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elme Communities by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Elme Communities in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

ELME stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -112.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $61.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -479.97%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Articles

