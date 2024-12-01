Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 508,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,025,000 after buying an additional 62,282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,708,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $79.63 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average of $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.7433 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

