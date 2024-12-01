The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 183.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 482.76%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $335,443.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,767,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,966,919.47. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475 over the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

