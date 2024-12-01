Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 39,000 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 323.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,913,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 27.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 324.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,324,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in Ambev by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 14,575,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,800 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.70.

Ambev Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.