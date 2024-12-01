Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $185.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $161.54 and a 1 year high of $215.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.26.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.08). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $466.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LANC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.67.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

