California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $30,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,280.59. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $50,727.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,231. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.02). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

