Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,784 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 109.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CWT opened at $51.19 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.
In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $30,574.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,280.59. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $50,727.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,231. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.
California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.
