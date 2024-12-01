Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,250 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 98,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 58,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE GNL opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.65). Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $196.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $772,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,443.56. This trade represents a 5.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

