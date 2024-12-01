Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Holdings Cut by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHG. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $45.28 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

