Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 34.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.93. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $29.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,578.40. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,797.35. This trade represents a 51.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,485. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.