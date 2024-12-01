Algert Global LLC Takes $468,000 Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Intapp by 634.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 239.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intapp Price Performance
INTA opened at $62.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.69 and a beta of 0.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Barclays raised their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.
Insider Activity
In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,252 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,100. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 61,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $3,690,730.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,030,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,216,181.76. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 390,215 shares of company stock worth $21,267,180. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
