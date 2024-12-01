Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,837 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Up 1.9 %

ROKU stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 2.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Roku’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

View Our Latest Report on ROKU

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,625. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,240 shares of company stock worth $6,729,582 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.