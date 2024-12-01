DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 14.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 164,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 38,936 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 3,487.5% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 34.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. This represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $166.17 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $99.18 and a one year high of $169.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

