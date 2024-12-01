Algert Global LLC Makes New $464,000 Investment in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.89.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

