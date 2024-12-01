National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.69. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,496.31. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

