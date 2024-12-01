23,602 Shares in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ardmore Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASC. CWM LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $466.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.17%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.