Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $54,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ESAB by 55.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ESAB by 629.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in ESAB by 12,140.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 59,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $7,269,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,789.92. This trade represents a 52.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $531,877.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,418 shares of company stock worth $8,431,773. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $129.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average of $105.03. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.50 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESAB. Evercore ISI cut shares of ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.14.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

