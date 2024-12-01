Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.09% of Varex Imaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122,488 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 37.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,321 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VREX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 0.9 %

VREX stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $685.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.53. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

