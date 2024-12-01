13,477 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 105.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 75,043 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 187,673 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,782,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,721.32. This represents a 42.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $448,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,870.12. This represents a 10.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $4,657,261. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLIC opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $56.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

