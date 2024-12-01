Algert Global LLC Buys 14,600 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 398.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Celsius by 5.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

