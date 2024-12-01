Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Cognex worth $56,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 130,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 123.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Cognex by 255.1% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 24,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Stephens upgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr purchased 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,922.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,040,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,118.24. The trade was a 49.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

