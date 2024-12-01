Citigroup Inc. Buys 21,510 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Royal Gold worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 108.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $146.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $155.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.13.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Gold

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,859.40. This trade represents a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.