Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after purchasing an additional 128,026 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after buying an additional 264,638 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 187,673 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after buying an additional 291,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after acquiring an additional 73,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,782,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,721.32. This trade represents a 42.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $448,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,870.12. The trade was a 10.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $4,657,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

KLIC opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $56.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

