National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of National Fuel Gas worth $55,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 34.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $65.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,496.31. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.